CNN’s Acosta: Trump Telling ‘One Whopper After Another’ About Mail-in Voting

Monday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta following the White House coronavirus press briefing accused President Donald Trump of “telling one whopper after another” about mail-in voting.

Acosta said, “Right at the end of that press conference, the president was just telling one whopper after another about mail-in voting. At one point saying that he doesn’t believe that the U. S. Postal Service has the ability to deal with mail-in balloting at election time. We just need to point out the U. S. Postal Service put out a statement late this afternoon that says, ‘The Postal Service has ample capacity to adjust our nationwide processing and delivery network to meet projected election and political mail volume, including any additional volume that may result as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.'”

He added, “The subject at hand for so many Americans around the country is this pandemic. But he likes to throw out these distractions. One of his favorite distractions, and it was Teed up by a report with OAN, one of the president’s favorite propaganda outlets, this subject of mail-in voting was brought up. The president tried to say over and over again that the Postal Service can’t deal with the situation when it comes to mail-in balloting… When this president comes out here and talks about the coronavirus, he not only is not dealing with the facts, he is putting out distractions that aren’t in line with the facts. And we saw that once again this evening.”

