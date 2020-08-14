Mika Brzezinski Slams Trump, Blames Him for Coronavirus Deaths — ‘You Are Pathetic’

Friday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski delivered an emotional rant against President Donald Trump for his “botched” handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After slamming him for lying multiple times in the previous day’s press briefing, Brzezinski blamed Trump for many of the country’s coronavirus deaths because he did not take it seriously enough. She also accused him of “pathetically” trying to “cheat like a sixth-grader” in the 2020 presidential election.

“Talk about a ditzy, stupid, botched response to a pandemic that is killing tens of thousands of people — over 160,000 right now. This is on you. Many of those deaths, Mr. President, are on you and your terrible response to this virus — obvious, terrible response,” Brzezinski exclaimed before later saying, “There’s nobody who has been more wrong about this than President Donald Trump. Look at the facts. Look at the numbers.”

“Families losing people by the day. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and yes, yes, President Trump, little children actually die from the coronavirus,” she continued. “Maybe not as many, but you say that children miraculously just don’t get it. You’re wrong. There’s no one who has been more wrong than you on this, and you’re the President of the United States. And your botched response to this is leading to you losing so badly that you pathetically have to cheat like a sixth-grader looking at the paper next to him during a test. You tell everyone you’re going to mess up this election, undermine the post office so that the ballots can’t be counted so that the election can’t be sanctum. You are pathetic at this point. And every network that shows his lies every day, please do it, because every day this president looks ridiculous. The clothes fall off. We see the lies for ourselves. I do think that every network should bump out and fact-check when he is just blatantly lying. But it is so obvious that if some network news directors don’t want to bump out, his lies hang out there. It’s painful to watch because so many people are dying, and those people who have lost loved ones, they know you’re lying. They know now they should have saved themselves. Maybe they should have listened to the scientists and not their president.”

Brzezinski concluded, “But it shouldn’t be this way. And it doesn’t have to be this way. And it didn’t have to be this way, but it was because of President Donald Trump, the one and only.”

