GOP Rep. Collins: Ayanna Pressley ‘Highly Irresponsible,’ ‘Fanning the Flames’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), also a U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, slammed his colleague Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) for calling for civil unrest in America’s cities.

Collins warned it was highly irresponsible and called it a political effort against President Donald Trump.

“It’s highly irresponsible,” he said. “Those comments are just fanning the flames of what we’re seeing. I mean, we had officers hurt last night, again, in Seattle and in Portland. You know who she’s carrying the water for? She’s carrying the water for the anarchists that are looting and robbing and going through our cities. She’s carrying the water for those who want to defund our police and disrespect our police.”

“I’ll tell you, it’s time we actually get back to actually getting our civil society back to where it should be instead of this kind of rhetoric that just breeds the problems that we’re seeing,” Collin continued. “And again, when you’re willing to have more unrest but yet, you’re willing to take away our police and our security, I think that shows exactly what they’re wanting to do — is keep everything up in the air because they want to get at this election and they want to blame it all on Donald Trump.”

