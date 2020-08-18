Tucker Carlson Mocks Left’s Reaction to Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech — She Is ‘Their L. Ron Hubbard’

Tuesday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson questioned the merits of messages conveyed by the speakers a night earlier at the Democratic National Convention.

He took special exception to the former first lady Michelle Obama’s presentation, which she portrayed herself as a victim, according to Carlson.

“Michelle Obama could teach a master’s class in this mode of communication. Last night she delivered a taped address from her $11 million estate on Martha’s Vineyard. Michelle Obama, it’s fair to say, has done pretty well for herself. But what she wanted you to know last night was that she is still a victim — she and everyone who looks like her, so shut up and accept her dominion over you.”

Carlson hammered Obama, arguing that her message regarding the threat posed to unarmed black men was a “complete crock.”

“We don’t want to be too harsh about this,” Carlson continued. “We’re not lawyers, but we understand the constitutional limits of the First Amendment is now defined — no shouting ‘fire’ in a crowded theater, no criticizing Michelle Obama. We know that, so we’re going to say this as gently as possible, meaning absolutely no disrespect, and of course being certain to pronounce everyone’s name correctly — but what you heard was just a total and complete crock. A never-ending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered? That’s what Michelle Obama told us.”

“Well, no,” he continued. “So far this year, there have been a total of eight unarmed black men killed by police in this country. Not a never-ending list, eight. Last year there was a total of 14. So what Michelle Obama just told you is a total lie, a calculated lie, a lie designed to make America more fearful, more angry, more divided, and thereby help her candidate win. That’s what Michelle Obama just did. But pretty much no one pointed it out last night. They were too afraid to because, as Michelle Obama made very clear, if you disagree with what she says, you are a bigot.”

Carlson mocked the media reaction to Michelle Obama’s speech, likening her to Church of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard.

“[Y]ou probably still think of the left as secular, but not anymore. They are fervent religious fanatics. Michelle Obama is their L. Ron Hubbard. Everything she does is good by definition. She’s the most beautiful, the smartest, the wisest. If Michelle Obama played golf, she would shoot an 18 every time. In the words of Van Jones, her speech last night was extraordinary. Even though, as you know, if you saw it, it was exactly the opposite of that. The speech was ordinary. It was totally pedestrian, like almost everything Michelle Obama says. But you can’t admit that. You’ve got to pretend she is Aristotle. That’s the law.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor