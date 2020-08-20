Maxine Waters: ‘Dangerous’ Trump Doesn’t Care About the Law, Constitution

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump did not care about the law or Constitution.

That makes him “dangerous,” according to Waters.

On the House Financial Committee subpoena for the president’s records, Waters said, “It has taken months to get to the point where we’re on the verge of getting those tax records, and the courts ruled against Trump even today. First, Trump was saying that he was immune. Now he is saying that we are overly requested information that we should not have access to. But the judge has ruled against them in that decision today. Now Trump will try to get it all the way back to the Supreme Court, but we’re going to keep fighting.”

She added, “No one is above the law. This president has taken the position that he’s immune from prosecution. He’s immune from being indicted, and he basically can do whatever he wants to do. This is very dangerous. As a matter of fact, the Constitution could not have written everything that a president is not allowed to do, so it’s a very powerful position. The president must have integrity, must be about serving this country, and not being immune from the law, not being above the law. But he has indicated in everything that he’s done that he doesn’t care about the law, he doesn’t care about the Constitution. He has shown us that he’s willing to do whatever he thinks he needs to do, whether it has to do with a law being questioned or the United States Post office that he wants to dismantle.”

