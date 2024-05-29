Chris Hemsworth Praises Wife in Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech: ‘Put Aside Her Own Dreams in Order to Support Mine’

A-list Marvel movie megastar Chris Hemsworth praised his wife during a Hollywood Walk of Fame speech recently, saying she “put aside her own dreams” to support his.

Speaking at the microphone as people applauded, Hemsworth turned to his wife, Elsa Pataky, and thanked her for supporting him, noting that moments of triumph would not be as special without her by his side.

“I would say thank you to my beautiful wife who has been here for my entire career, basically by my side,” he said. “Endlessly encouraging and supportive. And it doesn’t get lost upon me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine. Again, forever in your debt. The fact that nothing that I do, any of these moments, the special occasions, all these events, none it is special without you by my side.”

"She put aside her own dreams in order to support mine." Chris Hemsworth thanked his "endlessly encouraging" wife Elsa Pataky in his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech. pic.twitter.com/nKhN5xDx2Z — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 28, 2024

In some ways, Hemsworth’s comments about his wife harken back to words Ryan Gosling spoke when he won the Golden Globe for his performance in La La Land.

“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people, and there’s just no time to thank everyone I just would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he said.

“If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.