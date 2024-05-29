Trump Slams Robert De Niro over Courthouse Tirade: ‘Looked So Pathetic and Sad’

Former President Donald Trump slammed Robert De Niro over his courthouse appearance on Tuesday, saying the Casino star “looked so pathetic and sad,” and calling the actor “small, both mentally and physically.”

“I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was,” Trump said of the actor and surrogate for President Joe Biden in a Wednesday post on Truth Social.

“Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left – MAGA,” the 45th president continued.

“Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there. Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!” Trump concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, the Biden campaign staged a press conference on Tuesday morning outside of the Manhattan courtroom where closing arguments were set to begin in the business records trial of Trump, using De Niro to deliver the message.

“If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave! He will never leave! You know that. He will never leave,” De Niro said of Trump, who left office after the 2020 presidential election, before bizarrely claiming Trump would make himself “dictator for life.”

During his tirade outside the Manhattan courthouse, the Goodfellas star was shouted down by a crowd of Trump supporters, who De Niro then referred to as “clowns” and “gangsters.”

De Niro — who typically delivers his anti-Trump rants at awards ceremonies and on left-wing talk shows, before an agreeable audience of his Hollywood peers — also appeared distracted and started to ramble as he started his speech amid Trump supporters lambasting him.

“I mean, this is really — even these people over here are kinda — it’s kinda crazy,” De Niro said. “It’s really crazy and this, this thing, Donald Trump has created this. He should be telling them not to do this, but he’s just — he wants to sew total — he wants, he wants to sew total chaos.”

Watch Below:

Robert DeNiro gets shouted down by Trump supporters outside the courthouse, says they shouldn't allowed to protest at all pic.twitter.com/qMToPNRIWx — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 28, 2024

