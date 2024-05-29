‘Goodfellas’ Actor Frank Sivero Calls AMC’s Trigger Warnings ‘An Insult’

Goodfellas actor Frank Sivero took aim at AMC for adding a trigger warning notice to its broadcasts of the famed mob film and called the warning “an insult.”

The cable network recently slapped the warning on the 1990 Martin Scorsese masterpiece starring Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta slamming the movie for containing “cultural stereotypes” and lack of “inclusion.”

“This film includes language and/or cultural stereotypes that are inconsistent with today’s standards of inclusion and tolerance,” the warning reads, “and may offend some viewers.”

The warning, though, is not sitting well with Sivero, who played mob killer Frankie Carbone in the film, TMZ reported.

Sivero feels that the warning notice is not only unnecessary, but insulting to the director and actors in the film.

“I’m kind of a little bit perturbed in a way, that AMC that even, AMC even cuts the movie completely, you don’t hear the language, they delete the language, so why are they so upset?” he told TMZ.

Sivero added that director Scorsese didn’t launch into the movie with a stereotypical script, but worked with the actors to grow their portrayals in the film.

“I’m a little perturbed because thank God I was able to do my job by improvisation,” he said. “I created that, I made those moments real, to take the tension away from those gruesome moments,” the actor added.

AMC justified its move to add a trigger warning on the film and said that it was one of many such warnings that it began posting during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“In 2020, we began adding advisories in front of certain films that include racial or cultural references that some viewers might find offensive,” AMC told the New York Post.

AMC is not the only entertainment outlet slapping warning labels on historic films. In 2020, HBO hit the 1939 classic, Gone With the Wind, with a warning label. And in 2021, the BBC put a warning label on the 1980 sci fi film, Flash Gordon.

