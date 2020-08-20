Pompeo: We’ll Sanction China or Russia if They Violate Iran Snapback Sanctions

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed that the United Nations Security Council snapback sanctions on Iran will resume and if China, Russia, or any other country does not follow them, the United States will respond by imposing sanctions on them.

Pompeo said, “30 days from now, all the sanctions that were in place will resume. They have been temporarily paused because of the ridiculous nuclear deal, and the world will be a safer place. The Iranians won’t have the chance to have Russian air-defense systems, Chinese tanks, all the things that pose risk and instability in the Middle East. The Gulf states are all excited about — Israel is excited about it. It’ll reduce their risk, and it’ll make Americans safer too.”

Host Bret Baier then asked, “So when China or Russia refuse, is the administration going to hold them accountable with sanctions too?”

Pompeo responded, “Absolutely. We’ve already done that. When we’ve seen any country violate our current sanctions, the current American sanctions, we’ve held every nation accountable for that. We’ll do the same thing with respect to the broader U.N. Security Council sanctions as well.”

