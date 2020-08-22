Brooks: I Think RNC Will Be ‘More Policy-Oriented’ than DNC

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that he expects the Republican National Convention next week to be “more policy-oriented” than the Democratic National Convention was and stated that at the convention, President Donald Trump needs to talk about substantive issues like increasing disorder, crime and violence in American cities like Portland, China, and argue that the Democrats “didn’t talk about their policies at their convention. But what they really stand for is the Green New Deal and opening the border and all that.”

Brooks said that Trump needs to “first, scare people, show that this is a country in disorder, crime is rising, violence in Portland, talk about China — which the Democrats did not do enough — talk about the threat and say, hey, I might not be as nice as Joe Biden, but you need me. And I think that’s the key thing. And the second way Trump will say you need me is, they didn’t talk about their policies at their convention. But what they really stand for is the Green New Deal and opening the border and all that. I expect the Republican Convention, weirdly, to be weirdly more policy-oriented.”

