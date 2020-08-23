Comey: ‘I Can’t Imagine That I’m a Target’ of the Durham Probe

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” former FBI Director James Comey said he couldn’t “imagine” he was a target of U.S. Attorney John Durham’s ongoing probe of the origins of the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I have to ask you, the Justice Department is investigating the investigation into 2016. Do you know if you are a witness or a target or have you sat for an interview with John Durham as part of the investigation?

COMEY: Yeah, I have no idea. I’ve had no contact with him and haven’t talked to him.

BRENNAN: Do you believe that that means you are a target?

COMEY: I can’t imagine that I’m a target. I saw the news report that John Brennan was a witness. Given that I know what happened during 2016, which was a bunch of people trying to do the right thing consistent with the law, I’m not worried at all about that investigation of the investigation. Next, I’m sure will be an investigation of the investigation of the investigation. They just want to have an investigation to talk about.