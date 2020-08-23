Gingrich: ‘Big Mistake’ for Biden to Run with DNC Speech Theme of ‘Dark Versus Light’

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich slammed 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his DNC speech accepting the party’s nomination.

Gingrich admitted to host John Catsimatidis that Biden gave “the best speech of his career,” but he criticized the “heavy” tone of the speech. According to Gingrich, it was a “big mistake” to make the theme of his remarks “light versus darkness” with the Democrats being the light.

“[O]verall, it was pretty flat,” Gingrich said of the convention. “And then you got to Kamala’s speech, and I thought it was a little clunky and not delivered very well. She reminded me a lot of a sort of a high school graduating president who wasn’t quite sure about talking to an audience. And then Biden gave what I thought was probably the best speech of his career. I’m pretty sure it was written by people who wrote for Clinton and Obama because it had the rhythm and the lyrics that those two guys get. And he delivered it well. To be fair, I thought he did a fine job. But it was a bit heavy.”

“Picking the theme of the light versus the darkness was a big mistake,” he continued. “You see it right there in New York. When you have Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue totally trashed, that’s the darkness. Now, when you have the mayor cutting the police budget by $1 billion, that’s the darkness. When you have people tearing down statues, that’s the darkness. And then ironically, in the end, it’s going to turn out that Harris and Biden are on the side of the darkness. Having the best African-American employment in history, having the best Latino employment in history, those are the things Trump achieved. That’s the light. Or being in favor of the police, and standing firmly with those who are trying to protect our lives. That’s the light. They are strategically in an almost impossible situation. And I think that will become more and more obvious over the next two or three weeks. And then sometime in September, they will start getting desperate.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent