Cuomo on CDC November Vaccine Prep: ‘How Convenient’ ‘It’s Going to Be an Election Day Miracle’

During a press conference on Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) reacted to the Centers for Disease Control telling states to be ready to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by November by remarking, “How convenient. It’s going to be an Election Day miracle drug.” Cuomo also announced that the New York State Department of Health will undertake a review of “all the protocol and research by the FDA and whatever federal authorities say it’s safe and effective” before they recommend that New Yorkers take the vaccine.

Cuomo said, [relevant remarks begin around 10:00] “The president says he’s going to have a vaccine. CDC is talking about a vaccine in early November. How convenient. It’s going to be an Election Day miracle drug. Some people are concerned that the vaccine may wind up being hydroxychloroquine. So, the State Department of Health, before we recommend that New Yorkers take a vaccine, the State Department of Health will be reviewing all the protocol and research by the FDA and whatever federal authorities say it’s safe and effective. So, we will, before we recommend New Yorkers take any vaccine, we will have the State Department of Health review it.”

