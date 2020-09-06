Schweizer: Biden Relationship with China ‘Has Very Real National Security Implications’

During an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer, discussed his forthcoming documentary, “Riding the Dragon: Uncovering the Bidens’ Chinese Secrets.”

Schweizer laid out Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s ties to Communist China, which he warned could have national security implications for the United States.

Transcript as follows:

WATTERS: One of the biggest bombshells involves one of Hunter’s partners trying to steal US secrets, and Hunter himself bypassing laws that benefited the Chinese military.

Joining me now with an inside look at “Riding the Dragon: Uncovering the Biden’s Chinese Secrets,” Peter Schweizer.

All right, Peter, this is based on corporate records, financial documents, legal briefings, and court papers. This is not conjecture. This is what you found, and you can substantiate.

What are the main headlines from your research that you can see in this documentary?

SCHWEIZER: Well, the main headlines, Jesse are these: that the Bidens made a lot of money, courtesy of the Chinese government. We’re not talking about Chinese businesses — the Chinese government. This happened while Joe Biden was the point person on Obama administration policy towards China.

But this is not just rank and file corruption that we’ve gotten used to. This is not the Chinese takeout version of typical corruption because, in addition to the Biden’s making money, Jesse, what happened is, Hunter Biden entered into a business partnership.

He was on the Board of Directors of a Chinese investment firm called BHR that was funded by the Chinese government, and what did they do? They started acquiring companies that were beneficial to the Chinese military.

They were an anchor investor in something called China General Nuclear, which ended up being charged by our FBI for stealing nuclear secrets in the United States. They ended up buying part of an American dual-use technology company, meaning it produces technology that has civilian and military application. They ended up buying that for the benefit of the Chinese military.

So this is not a corruption case of let’s say victimless crime where it’s just some politician’s kid getting rich. This has very real national security implications, and the Bidens were prepared and willing to make money, even if it damaged our military posture vis-a-vis the Chinese who are our chief rivals on the global stage.

WATTERS: That sounds worse than Ukraine because Ukraine —

SCHWEIZER: Yes, it is much worse than Ukraine.

WATTERS: Military secrets being transferred and stolen. All right, Peter Schweizer, you can watch “Riding the Dragon: Uncovering the Biden’s Chinese Secrets” on Blaze TV. Thanks for coming on.

SCHWEIZER: Thank you.