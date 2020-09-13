LA Mayor Garcetti: Biden Is Committed to Transitioning Away from Fracking

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declared Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden was committed to transitioning away from fracking on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “In recent weeks, democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has broken with climate change activists over the issue of fracking, which releases not carbon but the greenhouse gas methane into the atmosphere. Environmentalists want to ban fracking. Biden said he does not support banning fracking. I know that you think Biden is much better for the environment on climate change than President Trump. But on this issue, fracking, is Joe Biden on the wrong side?”

Garcetti said, “Well, it’s very clear to all of us that we have to wind down our dependence on fossil fuel, from Joe Biden to myself and mayors across the country and across the world. You look at the markets. They’re not investing in any new oil and gas projects. And when they do, it costs three times as much in terms of the interest rates as renewables. And Joe Biden has probably the boldest plan to be by 2035 carbon neutral for all of our electricity generation. That’s a bigger and braver and bolder goal. It’s clear to me that all of us in a decade and a half will be looking at, as we have here in California. LA is the number one solar city in America, where we’ve sold power during some of the outages to the rest of the state, that we can do this and create jobs. And I think Joe is committed to that transition. And that’s what he’s talking about, those folks who work there today, making sure they have a job tomorrow.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN