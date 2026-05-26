Murphy: MAGA Is a ‘Divisive, Hateful Community’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the so-called MAGA movement was a “divisive, hateful community.”

Murphy said, “It’s not enough to be just against Trump. And this is, frankly, getting us to what this book is about. I want the Democratic Party to really speak to where the people of this country are emotionally right now. Trump, frankly, has done a better job than Democrats of speaking to people about the way they feel powerless today, the way they feel lonely and adrift. MAGA, whether you like it or not. It is a place where people find community. It’s a divisive, hateful community. But this to me is, you know what this book is about, trying to say to his base as well that there is something sick in America today when we have a harder time than ever finding companionship and communion, when our communities have been hollowed out by a global economy, when the technologies poison our kids.”

He added, “And so if you talk about rebuilding a sense of the common good in this country and talk about it through the prism of unrigging our economy and unrigging our democracy, I think you’ll find a way to speak to his base and to our base, and maybe pry people away from him who now see him exposed as a fake populist. You know, that’s a lot about what this book is about.”

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