Brzezinski: People Voting for Trump Are Voting for a ‘Dictator’

Monday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” reacted to President Donald Trump telling journalist Bob Woodward he downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak to prevent panic. Co-host Mika Brzezinski said that heading into the 2020 presidential election, her “hope” is that Trump voters are voting for a “dictator.”

“People that vote for Donald Trump vote for Donald Trump for whatever reasons they want to vote for Donald Trump,” host Joe Scarborough stated. “I’m speaking mainly about my friends right now.”

“I just hope that they understand exactly what they’re voting for,” Brzezinski added.

Scarborough replied, “Well, they know what they’re voting for.”

“A dictator,” Brzezinski interrupted.

“And what they’re voting for is somebody who has autocratic impulses,” Scarborough continued. “And they know that. You have to know that. You have to know after four years of this that Donald Trump’s first instincts are always autocratic. His first instinct is always hostility to Madisonian checks and balances. His first instinct is always not to the common good, not to public virtue, not to what’s in the best interests of those who vote for him. It’s what’s in his best interest. They have to know that. And if that is who they choose to vote for, they are doing that willingly — voting for a man with clearly defined autocratic instincts.”

