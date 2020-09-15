CNBC’s Cramer Calls Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy’

CNBC’s Jim Cramer called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “Crazy Nancy” on Tuesday during a discussion on a new coronavirus relief package on “Squawk on the Street.”

Insisting he was imitating President Donald Trump’s insult, Cramer quickly apologized.

Cramer said, “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy? I’m sorry, that was the president. I have such reverence for the office I would never use that term.”

Pelosi shot back, “But you just did. But you just did.”

Cramer said, “Oh, come on, you know what I mean.”

Pelosi said, “I know what you mean. I do.”

Hanging his head, Cramer said, “The reverence I have for the office is so great that I think its a travesty to ever call — look you spent your whole life in office.”

Pelosi said, “Let me just say this, anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities. He calls other people crazy because he knows he is.”

She added, “He’s a master of projection, so anytime he says something, you say, ‘Uh-oh, that’s what he’s thinking of himself.”

