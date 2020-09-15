McCarthy: We’ll Invest $1.75 Billion in Police Reform

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) laid out the House GOP’s Commitment to America and said that on policing, they will invest $1.75 billion “for police training, community policing, teaching them when to use their weapon and what type of weapon to use.” And an additional 500,000 body cameras. McCarthy also accused Democrats of wanting to defund the police and stated, “We saw what happened on the streets of L.A.”

McCarthy said, “We’re not going to defund the police. We’re actually going to add $1.75 billion for police training, community policing, teaching them when to use their weapon and what type of weapon to use. But more importantly, we’re going to add 500,000 body cameras.”

He added that the GOP’s agenda will “reunite this nation once and for all. Because if you compare that to what the Democrats are doing, they want to defund the police. They say it, and we saw what happened on the streets of L.A. They want to dismantle this nation. They have wasted their majority.”

