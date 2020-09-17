Meadows: Trump ‘Pushing Very Hard’ for Vaccine by End of 2020

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Thursday sounded off on the discrepancy between President Donald Trump’s timetable for a coronavirus vaccine and the one given by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

Trump has maintained there will be a vaccine by the end of 2020, but Redfield said this week it would not be available until “late second quarter, third quarter 2021.”

Meadows told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that if he were a betting man, he would “bet on President Trump” because “the president is pushing very hard” to have a vaccine by the end of the year.

“I would tell you if I were a betting man I would bet on President Trump based on what I know behind the scenes how quickly we are moving on the clinical trials,” Meadows outlined. “I think that we will at least have some results in October. And as we start to look at those results, I can tell you the president is pushing very hard to make sure that we are delivering a vaccine before the end of the year.”

“So, I’m not sure where Dr. Redfield got his particular timetable, but it’s not based on those that are closest to the process,” he concluded.

