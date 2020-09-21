Barrasso: Dems Will Expand Size of SCOTUS ‘Regardless’ of What Trump and GOP Do

On Sunday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Senate GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso (R-WY) stated that Democrats will “change the rules. They will blow up the Senate” and expand the size of the Supreme Court, “regardless of what the Republicans and President Trump do,” if the Democrats end up controlling the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives after the 2020 election.

Barrasso said, “[L]et me be very clear, if the Democrats win the White House and the Senate and have the House, they will change the rules. They will blow up the Senate. They have an entire war room working on this. They will expand the number of members of the Supreme Court, regardless of what the Republicans and President Trump do, if they get their way. Now, Ruth Bader Ginsburg said nine is the right number on the court. She said they shouldn’t expand the court. She said it makes it too political. But I will tell you, this is their plan. … And then they want to stack the Senate as well, by expanding the number of states to include D.C. statehood with two new Democrat senators.”

