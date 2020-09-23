MSNBC’s Jason Johnson: Trump Is a ‘Terrorist Sympathizer’ Who ‘Encourages’ Killing People He Disagrees With

MSNBC analyst Jason Johnson accused President Donald Trump of being a “terrorist sympathizer” who encourages the killing of his political opponents during Wednesday’s broadcast of “Deadline.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “We also have a president who can’t or won’t be briefed about the domestic terrorism threat posed by white nationalism in this country. It’s been testified to by the current FBI Director Christopher Wray. It’s been attested to by Elizabeth Neumann, who left the Trump Homeland Security Department, where her job was to monitor threats to the homeland. And a threat to the homeland is the very element that Cal Perry just reported to be in the streets of Louisville tonight, militias.”

Johnson said, “Yeah. This is — you know, this is how Handmaid’s Tale starts, right? Because you have these violent militias in the street, and the President is encouraging them. You know, more police officers — when you talk about terror, more police officers have been killed by white nationalists in America than Al Qaeda. More police officers have been killed by white nationalists in America than MI5. It is domestic white terror that is the greatest threat to our way of life. And our President has been a terrorist sympathizer. And if there was ever any doubt, all you’ve got to go is go back to my Alma Mater of Charlottesville and UVA, when he said, it’s perfectly fine on both sides, that there were good people on both sides. That, Nicolle, as you point, that is the real danger.”

“That every single time a Daniel Cameron gets on a podium, cries crocodile tears and claims that his mama will be concerned about him, he is sending a sign to white nationalists everywhere, with the tacit consent of the President of the United States, you can do this wherever you want, and we won’t jail you, we won’t hold you accountable,” Johnson continued. “Shoot all the black people you want. Shoot all the protesters you want. Because at the end of the day, this system is made to protect white violence. That’s what we’re hearing. Our President doesn’t mind because as long as they’re killing people or threatening or intimidating people, he doesn’t like, whether that’s in the form of marching through the street protesters or trying to stop folks from voting in Virginia, which we saw with militias here just a couple of hours away from where I am now, the President encourages it. And he is completely backed up by William Barr and the rest of the Republican Party.”

