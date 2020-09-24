Schumer: Trump Has No Honor — ‘He Doesn’t Deserve to Be President’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) accused President Donald Trump of having no honor, which renders him undeserving of his office on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront.”

In a video, when asked about committing to a peaceful transfer of power during a press conference, Trump responded, “We will have to see what happens. You know that. I have been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

Schumer said, “President Trump is not a dictator, and the American people will not allow him to be one. This man has no, no honesty, honor, values, or faith in the American system. He doesn’t deserve to be president. And hopefully, he will learn his lesson.”

He added, “The American people are wedded to democracy. We believe in democracy. And the kind of thing Trump is talking about just will not happen. One way or another, there will be a peaceful transition of power, and President Trump will not get his wish. One thing I say to the American people is vote, vote early, and the best way to is defeat him in a landslide, and that’s what I hope will happen.”

