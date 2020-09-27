Trump: I Think We’re Going to Have Barrett Confirmation ‘Done Easily Before the Election’

During Sunday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” President Donald Trump predicted Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s pick to fill the vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, confirmed “easily” before Election Day.

“I would like to. I would say we have plenty of time,” he said. “Just in case your next question would be well, you know, should you wait? They wouldn’t wait, number one, and importantly, we have a lot of time. You know we also could go after. We have a tremendous amount of time, and it’s been done many times before this way, you know. It’s an election year. No, I think we’re going to have it done easily before the election. I think it would be nice to do, get it out of the way.”

“It’s so important a decision,” Trump continued. “I think it’s important. We’re going to try to have it done quickly and before the election. But think of all the time. So, then you have from that date, you have all the way to January 20, so I mean, who would not do this? They said, well, ‘Why don’t you wait for the next?’ Well, elections have consequences, and we won the election. We have the Senate. We have the presidency. So, I think she’ll be confirmed before and probably long before the election — relatively long before the election.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor