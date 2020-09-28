FNC’s Napolitano: ‘I’d Be Shocked if the Democrats Are Foolish Enough’ to Attack ACB Like Kavanaugh

Monday, Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano weighed in on how the Democrats will treat President Donald Trump Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett after their handling of then-nominee Brett Kavanaugh in his confirmation hearings.

Napolitano said on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” that “nastiness simply won’t work with Judge Barrett,” adding he would be “shocked” if Democrats “are foolish enough to go there again.” Instead, Napolitano said he thinks Democrats will treat Barrett with “a lot of deference and respect.”

“I don’t think the Democrats have decided how they’re going to conduct themselves during this hearing because the nastiness simply won’t work with Judge Barrett,” Napolitano emphasized. “Unless there’s some Kavanaugh-like late disclosure of something, which is extremely unlikely — she was just vetted by the FBI and the Senate Judiciary Committee three years ago — there would be no rational basis for them to get nasty. I think that they’re probably going to treat her with a lot of deference and respect and simply argue that she’s already committed herself on the Affordable Care Act. She’s already argued — as have I and many of us — that it’s unconstitutional and therefore since shes made up her mind, she shouldn’t sit on the case which is going to be heard on November 10, just a week after Election Day. That is probably their best argument.

“I’d be shocked if the Democrats are foolish enough to go there again,” he added after highlighting how Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has previously been aggressive towards Barrett’s Catholic faith.

