Grassley: CIA’s Haspel Covering Up Russia Emails Because ‘She Could Be Part of This Conspiracy as Well’

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Tuesday suggested the FBI and CIA are attempting to cover up something “embarrassing” in their emails regarding the Russia scandal. This comes on the heels of declassified documents showing former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Barack Obama about 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s “plan” to distract from her email scandal by alleging Russian collusion by then-candidate Donald Trump.

Grassley warned on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the election, the information would continue to be covered up.

“Well, [Andrew McCabe’s] email that tells us a lot that we don’t know. What a little bit we’ve seen, we are learning more, but we know there is a lot more there because when we were down at Justice Department, we saw a whole binder of these books of his emails, and so yesterday, [Ron] Johnson and I wrote a follow-up,” Grassley outlined. “Now, why wouldn’t the first letter that we sent a long time ago get every email if that is what you asked for? But there is something embarrassing in these emails that they want to cover-up.”

He continued, “And this gets me back to what I heard the president last night say in Sanford, Florida — he said I am not part of Washington. I’m the first nonpolitician to be President of the United States. I am representing the people of the United States, and they’ve been trying to throw me out of office for four years, and he says if I am not reelected, they are going to get away with it. And so, if we want Durham’s work done, if we want all these emails out, and Biden gets to be president, this is all going to be covered up just like even in this administration, the ‘deep state’ people have not cooperated even with the chief executive of the United States to get stuff out.”

Host Maria Bartiromo asked Grassley what CIA Director Gina Haspel is “hiding.”

“I think there is probably something in the emails involving Carter [Page] and George [Papadopoulos] that maybe have her name in it she could be part of this conspiracy as well,” he replied.

