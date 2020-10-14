Conan O’Brien: ‘I’m Embarrassed’ of Trump — Tell My Kids ‘I’m Sorry That This Is the President’

Comedian Conan O’Brien’s told former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that he is “embarrassed” by President Donald Trump Tuesday on his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

O’Brien said, “You do not have to be an ethicist to know that this president has completely undermined the norms of behavior, and as a dad, I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed, and I’ve, several times, said to my kids, I’m sorry. I’m sorry that this is the president that you’ve got.”

Clinton said, “This is an aberration. I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of presidents, Republicans and Democrats, and on a human level, as you’re describing, you could feel the humanity. You could sense the values – the norms – whether you agreed with them or not. But you knew that this was a person who had thought a lot and really struggled and often overcame problems in his or her own life.”

She added, “What we’re going through now is just so different from anything that I think we’ve ever experienced, really. So I’m hoping that we end this experiment, this national nightmare, in this election.”

O’Brien said, “Experiment is a very kind word for it.”

Clinton said, “It kind of was. People were like, what difference does it make? These politicians are all alike. I don’t really know what they are going to do for me. Let’s try this reality TV guy. How bad could it get? Well, now we have a lot of evidence.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN