McEnany: Restriction on My Twitter, ‘Not a Temporary Blockage’ – ‘They Essentially Have Me at Gunpoint’ to Get Me to Delete Post Story

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the restriction on her personal Twitter account isn’t a temporary one and Twitter has her “at gunpoint and said, unless you delete a news story reported by the New York Post, I cannot regain access to my account.”

McEnany said, “[I]t’s not a temporary blockage. When I log on to my Twitter account, it says I’m permanently banned. They essentially have me at gunpoint and said, unless you delete a news story reported by the New York Post, I cannot regain access to my account.”

Earlier, she stated, “This was a news story with emails, pictures of the emails, which even the Biden campaign does not dispute the authenticity of the emails. … You have the ayatollah of Iran tweet death to Israel, and this is permitted on Twitter, but not an email that is reported, by the way, by Fox News’ news division, by the New York Post, a credible outlet, you are not allowed to share that information.”

