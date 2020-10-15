MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson on ‘Questionably Sourced’ Hunter Biden Story: ‘Has the Hallmark’ of a ‘Disinformation Campaign’

Thursday on NBC’s “Today,” MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson sounded off on the bombshell New York Post report that Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, had email correspondence uncovered that allegedly showed him getting help from his father to obtain a “lucrative” relationship with Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The reported assistance came as the elder Biden was serving as vice president.

Jackson described the report as a “questionably sourced story” that she said intelligence experts think “has the hallmark of a disinformation campaign meant to interfere with the election.”

“This is a questionably sourced story, to say the least,” Jackson advised. “It appeared in a tabloid that President Trump and his allies are really trying to seize on this, alleging that Joe Biden may have had a meeting that was set up with somebody that Hunter Biden worked with on this Ukrainian company. Now, the story is so dubious, and we should note the Biden campaign says the meeting was never on Biden’s official schedule, but Facebook and Twitter made moves to try to limit the spread of this story. And the ‘Washington Post’ is reporting that some intelligence experts think this has the hallmark of like a disinformation campaign, meant to interfere with the election.”

