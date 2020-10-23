GOP Sen. Lee: Final Debate a ‘Definite Victory for President Trump’

Friday, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) declared the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden a “definite victory” for Trump.

Lee said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that Trump had “a series of really solid hits” Thursday night. In contrast, Lee argued Biden seemingly hurt himself in a devastating way by “promising to end the oil industry.”

“I thought it was terrific,” Lee said of Trump’s performance. “I thought it was a series of really solid hits by the president — definite victory for President Trump. One of the things that was curious about it is that you had Joe Biden really hoisting himself on his own petard by promising to end the oil industry. Now look, this is an industry that has employed generations of Pennsylvanians, of Texans — for that matter, Utahans and people from all over the country. But why would he promise to bring an end to it? He is signaling what he is going to do. This wasn’t an abstract passing thought. This is a guy who is running to be the leader of the free world who wants to have the levers of power that would allow him to end that industry. You have to take him seriously when he makes that threat, and I think it is going to be devastating to his presidential campaign.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent