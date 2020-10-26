Cotton on Democrat Dismissal of Hunter Biden Laptop Scandal as ‘Russian Disinformation’: ‘What a Joke’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called the Democratic Party’s response to allegations of wrongdoing reported in news accounts tied to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s laptop regarding his business dealings “a joke.”

Democrats have referred to the reports as “Russian disinformation,” which Cotton rejected.

“What a joke, Ainsley. Russian disinformation — that couldn’t be more false. Both words are false. They have no evidence whatsoever to suggest that these emails or documents came from Russia. Look, the simplest explanation for these things is usually the correct explanation. Those emails came from Hunter Biden’s laptop that he took to a computer shop in Delaware, and he left there. And then second, disinformation or misinformation — that implies there is false information. As far as we know, Joe Biden has not denied any of this. He had a chance last night on 60 Minutes and he still didn’t deny it. Hunter Biden certainly hasn’t denied it.”

“For all you Sherlock Holmes fans out there, those are the dogs that didn’t bark,” Cotton continued. “If this was false — if Hunter Biden was not trading on his family’s name and his father’s office, they would simply say this is false, this is not authentic, this is fake. But we all know that Hunter Biden, like much of the rest of the Biden family, has been trading on the Biden family name and Joe Biden’s public office for decades.”

