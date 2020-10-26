Kamala Harris: Trump Does Not Have ‘the Courage to Speak the Phrase ‘Black Lives Matter”

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump did not have the “courage to speak the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter.'”

Harris said, “First of all, let’s start with the fact that Joe Biden has a knowledge of America’s history on race and the courage to speak the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter.’ Donald Trump will never say that.”

She continued, “The policies that will be— that are in the Biden-Harris plan, and this is a commitment, include what we need to do to invest in HBCUs. I’m a proud graduate of an HBCU, Howard University. We understand that Black businesses, minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses have been disproportionately impacted not only by the pandemic but even before being denied access to capital. We have a commitment that we will put $150 billion into low-interest loans and access to capital for minority businesses, including Black businesses, of course. We are committed to what we need to do, recognizing that so many of our kids are unable to graduate college because they simply can’t continue to afford to pay tuition. We will commit that for any student coming out of a family that makes less than $125,000, they will go to a four-year college, including a HBCU, including a private HBCU for free. So this is some of it.”

She added, “What we also understand is that when we’re talking about racial disparities, it is in the economy, it is in health care. One of the big differences between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is that Joe Biden is going to continue with what he and President Obama did in expanding health coverage for people regardless of their income, and that means expanding the Affordable Care Act knowing that we have so many racial disparities in our health care system.”

