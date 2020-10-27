Watch: Giuliani Demands Apology from FBN’s Kennedy for ‘Outrageous Defamation’

Trump legal counsel and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had a heated interview with Fox Business Channel’s Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery on Tuesday night after comparing him to Christopher Steele and his dossier on President Donald Trump.

Kennedy said, “One of the meetings you had with Andriy Derkach, that was about a year ago. This is someone who is a Ukrainian lawmaker. He was believed to be a Russian asset, to be an agent working on behalf of Russia. And he has been saying for some time that not only does damaging evidence exist from Hunter Biden’s laptop. He’s also saying there is a second laptop. How does a Ukrainian lawmaker who may be compromised of a second laptop?”

Giuliani said, “I did meet with him. I questioned him, and he had no information directly relevant to Hunter Biden. Nor does he have any information about this laptop or anything to do with this laptop. The constant Democrat—”

Kennedy interjected, “Why is he saying that?”

Giuliani said, “There are two laptops that are in the possession of other people. This laptop might have been his main one. But there are whole gaps in this laptop. For five months was nothing in here, so he must’ve been using another one.”

Kennedy said, “You only came in possession of it ten days ago. So they’ve just been floating around for your half? How do we know that these laptops— if you have cracked the encryption, how do we know other people haven’t and placed some of this stuff on there and especially some of the most salacious stuff? When will you show the evidence to prove these are unadulterated advices?

While explaining his belief that Hunter’s laptop was not tampered with, Giuliani said, “When you look at the photographs section, you are darn right it is his laptop. And it is disgusting. And it includes a large number of underage girls.”

Kennedy said, “Come on, man. Here is what we will do. We will have the people in our news departments verify all of this because it sounds like there may be something here that is fishy that is causing Americans — giving them pause, and now there’s stuff that might’ve been completely adulterated over the 18 months, and some could say that you were acting like Christopher Steele, that you were abstracting information because—”

Giuliani said, “You’ve got to be kidding me. I was acting like Christopher Steele?”

Kennedy said, “That’s what it sounds like.”

Giuliani shot back, “You better apologize for that.”

Kennedy said, “I’m accusing you of acting in a capacity to Christopher Steele, and that you were going back and forth between Ukraine and the United States—”

Giuliani said, “Similar to a crook?”

He continued, “What you are saying is an outrageous defamation of me, of my reputation! Every single thing is here! And I want you to look at it, and then you apologize to me!”

He added, “I came on your show in good faith to give you evidence that has been withheld from the American people. And I get defamed. That is outrageous!”

Kennedy asked, “Alright, you still working on behalf of the president?”

Giuliani said, “I think our interview is now over. I don’t talk to people who accuse me—”

Giuliani said, “This may be the last time we’ll be on camera, ’cause I don’t let people call me Christopher Steele, I’m sorry. Christopher Steele is a criminal! You’re asserting that I’m a criminal!”

Kennedy said, “I’m asserting that eastern Europe is a cesspool and American politics…”

Giuliani said, “I did not get them from eastern Europe. You are now repeating lying propaganda from the Democratic National Committee and the crooked Biden family.”

