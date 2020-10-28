Ron Johnson: ‘Not a Big Fan’ of Special Counsels, But ‘Don’t See How You Avoid One’ if Biden Wins

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday said if 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins next week’s election, there might need to be a special counsel to investigate. GOP lawmakers have been urging Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate before Election Day.

In an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Johnson admitted he is “not a big fan” of special counsels, but argued one is necessary to get to the bottom of Hunter Biden’s business dealings overseas.

“Do you want to see a special counsel?” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

“You know, I am not a big fan of special counsels, but if Joe Biden wins the presidency, I don’t see how you avoid one,” Johnson replied. “Otherwise, this is going to be, you know, tucked away, and we will never know what happened. All this evidence is going to be buried, so I think we have to have a special election if Joe Biden wins.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent