Watch: Miles Taylor Denies Being ‘Anonymous’ in August CNN Appearance — ‘I Wear a Mask for Two Things … Halloween and Pandemics’

Jeff Poor

On Wednesday, former Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor revealed himself to be “Anonymous,” the author of a New York Times op-ed and a subsequent book critical of President Donald Trump.

However, when asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper back in August if he was “Anonymous,” Taylor denied it.
Partial transcript as follows:

COOPER: There was an op-ed, a book by someone calling themselves Anonymous. Are you aware of who that is?

TAYLOR: I’m not. Look, that was a parlor game that happened in Washington D.C., of a lot of folks trying to think who that might be. And I have my own thoughts who that might be —

(CROSSTALK)

COOPER: You are not Anonymous?

TAYLOR: I wear a mask for two things, Anderson, Halloween and pandemics. So, no.

