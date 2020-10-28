Watch: Miles Taylor Denies Being ‘Anonymous’ in August CNN Appearance — ‘I Wear a Mask for Two Things … Halloween and Pandemics’

“I wear a mask for two things, Anderson: Halloween and pandemics. So, no,” says @MilesTaylorUSA , when asked by @AndersonCooper if he is the author of the op-ed book written by someone called Anonymous. pic.twitter.com/sPjs4OoAnp

On Wednesday, former Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor revealed himself to be “Anonymous,” the author of a New York Times op-ed and a subsequent book critical of President Donald Trump.

However, when asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper back in August if he was “Anonymous,” Taylor denied it.

Partial transcript as follows:

COOPER: There was an op-ed, a book by someone calling themselves Anonymous. Are you aware of who that is? TAYLOR: I’m not. Look, that was a parlor game that happened in Washington D.C., of a lot of folks trying to think who that might be. And I have my own thoughts who that might be — (CROSSTALK) COOPER: You are not Anonymous? TAYLOR: I wear a mask for two things, Anderson, Halloween and pandemics. So, no.

