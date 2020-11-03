Dem SC Senate Candidate Harrison: Lindsey Graham ‘Out of Touch’ — ‘Relic of the 1950s’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” South Carolina Senate Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison blasted his opponent Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as “a relic of the 1950s.”

Harrison argued Graham is “out of touch” and does not understand the “value” of diversity.

“You know, Lindsey, he shows how out of touch he is. You know, he’s somewhat like a relic of the 1950s or something like that,” Harrison outlined. “We need a senator who understands the value of our diversity, that we all come from different perspectives and different backgrounds, and that’s what makes us so great. That’s what makes our country so strong. But Lindsey seems to not realize that, and that’s why it’s time for him to go.”

“The entire time … he’s been focused on, you know, Democrats versus Republicans or liberals versus conservatives. He brings all of the baggage of Washington, D.C., and the political games there back home,” he continued. “But the people in South Carolina are desperate for some solutions to the problems they’re dealing with. They’re desperate for how we address the coronavirus, how those folks who have lost their jobs actually can put food on the table, how do we bring broadband into communities that have been so left out and disconnected. And that’s why I’m excited about this Election Day because it’s time for us to bring this home. You know, we started the campaign off, and no one thought we had a shot. Nobody thought we had a chance.”

