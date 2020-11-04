Scarborough: SCOTUS ‘Not Going to Step in and Stop the Count’ in MI, WI, NV

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough is warning that “we are in for a long battle” to determine who won the 2020 presidential election.

Scarborough argued Wednesday that the Supreme Court is “not going to step in and stop the count” of votes in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada.

“He can try to defy the Supreme Court. He’s not going to do that. He’s lost one court ruling after another court ruling. The Supreme Court is not going to step in and stop the count in Michigan. They’re not going to stop the count in Wisconsin. They’re not going to stop the count in Nevada,” Scarborough advised. “I mean, we have, out of Michigan, we had the secretary of state guaranteeing that it’s going to be done by tonight. In Wisconsin, we’re closing in on finishing that count, but there is no doubt that we could have a number of Floridas here — Florida from … 2000.”

“We could have challenges, expect challenges in Wisconsin if Joe Biden stays ahead. Expect challenges in Michigan if Joe Biden performs as well as we expect him to perform with absentee votes in Wayne County. Expect challenges from Donald Trump if Joe Biden performs as well as we expect him to perform in the Atlanta metro area and in the suburbs,” he continued. “So, we are in for a long battle.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent