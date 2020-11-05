Al Gore: Biden Defending Counting Votes and Following Will of People Like I Did in 2000

During NBC’s election coverage on Thursday, 2000 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Al Gore said that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden is defending the principle of “let’s count every legally cast vote and obey the will of the American people” in the same way that Gore did back in 2000.

Gore said, “[T]he most important principle that I defended 20 years ago, that Joe Biden and many others are defending tonight is, let’s count every legally cast vote and obey the will of the American people. You know, I looked at the people standing in line to vote in the middle of a pandemic, some of them waiting in line ten, eleven hours in some cases. And the determination of the American people in spite of the — what they were facing, to have the largest turnout in the entire history of our country, they’re heroes and they’re redeeming the promise of America.”

