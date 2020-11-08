Lindsey Graham: ‘Do Not Concede, Mr. President — Fight Hard’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” urged President Donald Trump not to concede the election.

Graham said, “If we don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again. President Trump should not concede.”

He continued, “To my Republican colleagues out there, we have to fight back, or we will accept our fate. I want Pennsylvania to explain to the American people how six people after they die with register and vote in Pennsylvania. I want the computer systems in Michigan that flip votes from Republicans to Democrats to be looked at, and the software was used all over the country. There’s a lot of shenanigans going on here, and if I were President Trump, I would take all this to court, I’d fight back, and from a Republican point of view, mail-in balloting is a nightmare for us. The post office is now the new election center. It’s the wild-wild west when it comes to mail-in balloting. Everything we worried about has come true, so if we don’t fight back in 2020, we’re never going to win again presidentially. A lot is at stake here.”

He concluded, “Trump has not lost. Do not concede, Mr. President, fight hard.”

