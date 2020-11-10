Dem Rep.-Elect Bourdeaux: ‘So Important’ to Have Senate That Will ‘Cooperate with the House’ and Biden

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep.-Elect Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA) discussed the two Senate runoffs in Georgia and stated that “having a Senate that will work and actually cooperate with the House and with the president is going to be so important.”

Host Erin Burnett asked if Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) comments about Democrats changing America if they win the races in Georgia will hurt Democrats in the runoffs.

Bourdeaux answered, “I think we need to get things done on behalf of the American people, and having a Senate that will work and actually cooperate with the House and with the president is going to be so important. We need healthcare reform. We need to make sure that everyone has quality, affordable health care, particularly in this pandemic. We need a cooperative effort to get the economy back on its feet, to get our children back in schools. And this Senate race is very, very important to being able to address these really basic needs of people in Georgia and of America.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett