Maxine Waters: Biden Win Is the ‘Dawn of a New Progressive America’

House Financial Services chairwoman Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on Thursday at a hearing that the 2020 presidential election gave Joe Biden a “mandate,” which will usher in “the dawn of a new progressive America.”

Waters said, “On November 3, American decisively rejected President Trump his harmful policies and his dangerous rhetoric. The American people have given President-elect Joe Biden a mandate to reverse the harmful policies of the Trump administration.”

She continued, “It is clear that America wants an economic system that works for them and not against them. I was inspired by the words of President-Elect Biden on how he wants to unify the country. As ever, I stand ready to work with members on both sides of the aisle and to incoming Biden administration on reforming our financial system so that consumers and investors have the protections they need. President-elect Biden has already begun the work of building a future for our nation. Monday, we established a coronavirus task force showing how fiercely he is working on this virus.”

She added, “I am putting witnesses on notice that I will be working with the Biden administration to rollback these rules. These financial regulations and the approach to diversity and inclusion in this country, they are going to change for the better. With the historic election of this country’s first woman and person of color to serve as vice president, it is already changing for the better and under my leadership the committee has led the way on diversity and inclusion.”

She concluded, “We are emerging from the dark days of the Trump administration into the dawn of a new progressive America, where pro-consumer and pro-investor policies will always be first on the agenda.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN