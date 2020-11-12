McCarthy to Moderate Dems: ‘Really Look’ at Party Switch, ‘Only a Few’ Would Put GOP in Majority

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) courted moderate Democrats to switch parties and noted “if they switched, they wouldn’t be switching into the minority party. Because if only a few of them did it, we would be in the majority.”

McCarthy said, “Well, remember what we did last time. Jeff Van Drew left the Democratic Party and joined the Republican Party. Nancy Pelosi put all their power in trying to defeat Jeff Van Drew. You know what? They put a Kennedy up against him. Jeff Van Drew won, and remember, he left from the majority party to join the minority party because he believes in the philosophy. If I was a Democrat and I didn’t like the socialist party, I would really look. Because if they switched, they wouldn’t be switching into the minority party. Because if only a few of them did it, we would be in the majority.”

