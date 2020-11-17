Joy Behar: ‘The Republican Party Knows that the Only Way They Can Win Is by Cheating’

Joy Behar said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the way the GOP could win Georgia’s two U.S. Senate races was by “cheating” during a discussion on the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger claiming Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) “implied” he should “look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out” during the recount.

Behar said, “It’s unbelievable. I don’t even understand why he would be motivated to do that. It was after election day. Everyone knows that Georgia’s close, but it’s going to go to Biden. This number of votes he was talking about would not change that. What can we deduce from this? Lindsey Graham — Trump has something on him, some leverage because he’s constantly talking about trying to help Trump. I do believe that Trump probably told him to do it because it serves his ego to hear he didn’t get that many votes. He got this many votes. Also, maybe Lindsey Graham wants to be in the election of 2024. I don’t know what he’s up to Lindsey Graham. If someone has fallen from grace harder than him, I really don’t know who that person is.”

She added, “Bottom line is that the Republican Party knows the only way that they can win is by cheating. So they know that. Lindsey Graham has admitted that himself. He said mail-in voting will be the end of the Republican Party. They have to do something. They’ll do whatever they have to do. They’ll do whatever they have to do to win. The Democrats have to keep after them.”

