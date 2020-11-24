PBS’s Alcindor: Biden Cabinet Picks ‘Like the Avengers’

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor on Tuesday likened Joe Biden’s announced cabinet picks to members of “The Avengers,” a fictional team of superheroes created by Marvel’s Comics.

Alcindor noted that Biden, who is moving forward with a transition despite no concession from President Donald Trump, had assembled a “melting pot” of cabinet members thus far to “come and save us all” from the “craziness” of the Trump presidency.

“I was thinking about the fact that Joe Biden in some ways, for his supporters, is fulfilling the promises he made on the campaign trail,” Alcindor said on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.” “He said he wanted to have a cabinet that looked like America, and there were people there on that stage, of course, talking about all of their different accolades and their experience, but they were talking about their families who survived the Holocaust, who survived coming from Cuba and fleeing communists, talked about having gumbo diplomacy, cooking … Southern food as the United Nations ambassador was saying. All of those are what America is about, the melting pot.”

“I was talking to a Democrat who just said this also felt like the Avengers,” she continued. “It felt like we are being rescued from this craziness that we have all lived through from the last four years, and now here are the superheroes to come and save us all.”

