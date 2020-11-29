Sen. Blunt on 2020 Election: ‘I Don’t Think It Was Rigged’

Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he did not think the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Guest-host Dana Bash asked, “I want to move on to the Coronavirus. Just yes or no. Do you, Roy Blunt, as not just the former secretary of state of Missouri, as the rules chairman, you have a bird’s eye oversight view of the elections, you think it was rigged? Yes or no.”

Blunt said, “I don’t think it was rigged, but I do think there was some things that were done that shouldn’t have been done. I think there was some element of voter fraud, as there is in every election, but I don’t have any reason to believe that the numbers are there that would have made that difference. I do wish in Pennsylvania, when they were opening all of those ballots, they would have let people see that they were checking the signatures. When you send ballots out to people that you don’t know if they are still there or not and they come back, and you don’t check the signatures, that is a huge problem, but I don’t think we have demonstrated it’s a size of a problem that would change the result.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN