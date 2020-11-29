Trump: ‘We Don’t Have Freedom of the Press in This Country — We Have Suppression by the Press’

During an interview that aired on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” President Donald Trump attacked the media for its unwillingness to cover stories that could cast Joe Biden’s candidacy and his presidential chances in a negative way.

Trump called it “suppression by the press” during a phone-in interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

“[T]he media doesn’t want to talk about it. They know how fraudulent this is. It’s no different than Hunter. It’s no different than Hunter. They don’t want to talk about Hunter, so they totally closed it off, big tech and the media, other than The New York Post, as you remember, which took a lot of heat. It was terminated. It was terminated from, I guess, Twitter, maybe Facebook.

But it’s a situation, the likes of which — we don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have suppression by the press. They suppress. You can’t have a scandal if nobody reports about it. This is the greatest fraud in the history of our country, from an electoral standpoint. And I guess you could build it up bigger than an electoral stand — what’s bigger from an electoral standpoint? What is bigger than this? This is the essence of our country. This is the whole ball game. And they cheated.”

