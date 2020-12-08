Scarborough on Election Fight: ‘Donald Trump’s Acting Like a Fascist’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough accused President Donald Trump of “acting like a fascist” by continuing to contest the 2020 presidential election results over allegations of voter fraud.

Scarborough outlined that he had friends from communist and totalitarian countries warning him about Trump’s actions over the last four years. He argued that if you look up the definition of “fascism,” you would see “so much of what he does fits neatly in there.”

“It’s interesting that friends of mine that have come to this country from illiberal democracies or from communist countries or from totalitarian countries have been the ones who have been warning me repeatedly over the past four years saying you don’t understand. This is how the strong men in our country — look, you know, of course, that warning was from Turkey,” Scarborough stated.” I have had friends from Turkey, friends from Albania, friends from across Europe that have immigrated here that have been warning me for years, saying this is how a strong man looks, this is how a strong man acts. And I will say, I have been sitting here going, ‘Oh, institutions will hold, blah-blah-blah.’ So far, they have.”

“We get on here, and we’re shocked, and we’re stunned, and we’re deeply saddened, but we keep speaking in these generalities because this has never happened before,” he continued. “So, when we call this a coup, it doesn’t quite fit. We don’t quite have the language, so maybe it’s an auto-coup. Donald Trump’s acting like a fascist, but we don’t want to call him a fascist. Even though if you look up the definition of fascism, so much of what he does fits neatly in there. But we don’t have the language here because we have never seen this before, and so we just sit back dumbstruck, not quite able to articulate as precisely as we need to articulate what’s happening.”

