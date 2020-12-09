Blackburn: Ossoff, Warnock ‘the Two Most Liberal, Radical Candidates That the Democrats Have Ever Put Forward’ in Senate

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) doubled down on her criticism of the two Democratic senatorial candidates challenging Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) in the upcoming Georgia January 5 runoff election.

Blackburn called Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the two vying for the incumbents’ Senate seats in Georgia, “the two most liberal, radical candidates that the Democrats have ever put forward” for a Senate seat.

“I have to tell you when you look at Ossoff, Warnock in Georgia, they are the two most liberal, radical candidates that the Democrats have ever put forward for a U.S. Senate seat,” Blackburn told host Maria Bartiromo. “And you have Ossoff, who is basically a trust fund socialist, Warnock who is a radical minister who thinks Jeremiah Wright is his hero, who thinks police are thugs, that you can’t love God and serve in the military. So, it is vitally important that we win these seats.”

“And one other thing I will add about Ossoff — you’ve talked a lot about China; you know I have focused on China also. About the only work that Ossoff has done is a documentary filmmaker and has worked for a company owned in part by the Chinese Communist Party producing films for them,” she added. “Unbelievable.”

Blackburn went on to warn that if Democrats take the Senate majority, they will expand the courts, provide Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood, “make it illegal to own private medical insurance,” remove President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, and implement the Green New Deal.

