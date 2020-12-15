Pelosi: House Members Must Wear Masks in Chamber and ‘Will Not Be Recognized’ if They Don’t

While speaking on the House floor on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that masks will be required “at all times” in the House without exemptions, and “members will not be recognized unless they are wearing a mask and recognition will be withdrawn if they remove the mask while speaking.”

Pelosi said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:45] “The chair will take this occasion to update her announcement of July 29 and November 13 — excuse me, 18, concerning the wearing of masks in the Hall of the House during the coronavirus pandemic. The chair wishes to, again, emphasize the importance of safe practices during House proceedings. Accordingly, masks will now be required at all times in the Hall of the House, without exception, including while members are under recognition. The chair would reiterate that this is a matter of order and decorum in the chamber under Clause 2 of Rule I. To be clear, members will not be recognized unless they are wearing a mask and recognition will be withdrawn if they remove the mask while speaking.”

