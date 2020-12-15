Romney: ‘I Don’t Think Trumpism Is Going Away’

With President-elect Joe Biden being voted the winner of the 2020 election by the Electoral College and President Donald Trump seemingly on the way out of the White House in January, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) predicted Tuesday that the president’s “substantial influence” will remain in the GOP.

Romney told “CNN Newsroom” that looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, he did not think “Trumpism is going away” because the people rumored to run then are also “trying to appeal to kind of a populist approach.”

“I think President Trump will continue to have substantial influence on the party, and I think if you look at the people who are rumored to be thinking of running in 2024, besides the president, those are people who are trying to appeal to kind of a populist approach,” Romney outlined. “So, I don’t think Trumpism is going away.”

“But I hope that we can have disagreements over policy, and a vision of our respective parties without continuing to promote a narrative which puts democracy itself in jeopardy,” he continued. “And when you tell people that voting doesn’t work and that democracy can’t work because we don’t have legitimate elections, that’s a very dangerous thing to be saying.”

